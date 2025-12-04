Face masks not required for food handlers from 2026: SFA

Food handlers will no longer be required to wear masks or spit guards from Jan 1, 2026, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

The change was announced in a press release on Dec 4, and is part of SFA's regular review of Singapore's food safety regulatory framework.

Food handlers involved in the sale and preparation of food were previously required to wear masks and spit guards since April 2020 as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

At the time, the rule was implemented to prevent any substance expelled from the mouth or nose from contaminating food.

"Food contamination has primarily been due to inadequate sanitation, poor handling and temperature management, and contact between raw and ready-to-eat foods," said the agency in its latest statement.

It also assessed that there is a low risk to food safety when handlers do not wear such gear.

"Nonetheless, food businesses should continue adopting good food safety practices to ensure food safety for all consumers," said SFA. Such practices may include proper food handling, time and temperature control, thorough cleaning, and good housekeeping.

The agency also encouraged food handlers to wear masks or spit guards as a good food safety practice, adding that the masks and spit guards need to be kept clean to prevent cross-contamination.

Dr Tan Lee Kim, SFA's director-general (food administration) and deputy chief executive, said policies are reviewed to ensure they remain relevant.

"We take into consideration industry feedback, though ultimately our food safety policies are based on science and evidence," she said.

