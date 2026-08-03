Massive Attack respond to Singapore ban over Palestine flag: 'Surprised and disappointed'

English trip-hop band Massive Attack has responded to a ban on re-entering Singapore after they were seen holding up a Palestinian flag at their concert last Wednesday (July 29).

The band, which consists of Robert "3D" Del Naja and Grant "Daddy G" Marshall, posted a statement on their social media platforms on Sunday expressing their "surprise" and "disappointment" at their detainment as police investigated the situation.

However, they stopped short of addressing the ban directly.

"Following our performance at the Star Theatre, Singapore, we were surprised and disappointed that our entire band was detained by the police, isolated and separately questioned – with some members subjected to hotel room searches and temporary passport confiscation," the statement read.

It also said that large sections of the crowd had "organically led chants of 'Free Palestine'" before they set foot on the stage, adding that they were "presumably aware but undeterred that this spontaneous expression alone could violate their government's censorship laws".

The band then admitted that they never imagined that "merely holding up the flag of a sovereign state recognised by 157 countries would violate any law".

The band proceeded to brand the experience as "surreal", stating that it was a "reminder of the importance of defending human rights and freedom of expression".

"We're grateful to the people of Singapore who made us feel so welcome," the band concluded, before calling on the Singapore government to "ractify the UN International Convent on Civil and Political Rights".

Band issued stern warnings

Massive Attack's actions last Wednesday led to the Singapore police and the Infocomm Development Authority (IMDA) to investigate the band under a possible breach of license of conditions after footage from the concert was shared widely on social media.

The band were eventually issued "stern warnings" and barred from re-entering Singapore for "actions of support for a political cause and unfurling of a foreign flag".

Authorities said the band were investigated for their "actions of support for a political cause and unfurling of a foreign flag", during the band's concert.

Concert promoter Lushington Entertainments had earlier told AsiaOne that they "are aware of reports regarding the Massive Attack concert at The Star Theatre" and that they will fully co-operate with the relevant authorities as required.

Singapore does not allow the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit or exemption, and the Palestinian flag is especially sensitive given the war in Gaza and Singapore's Muslim population, Reuters reported.

In November 2023, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) warned that publicly displaying or wearing foreign national emblems relating to the Israel-Hamas war without a permit is an offence.

Those convicted can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $500 under the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949, it said.

The law applies to all foreign national emblems, including flags and banners of any state in the world.

Travellers who wear such apparel can also be denied entry into Singapore, MHA added.

Said MHA in 2023: "The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is an emotive issue. We would like to advise against the public display and wearing of articles in relation to the conflict, given the heightened sensitivities."

"The peace and harmony between different races and religions in Singapore should not be taken for granted, and we must not let events happening externally affect this peace and harmony we have in Singapore."

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daoen.wong@asiaone.com