'Mata': Internet goes crazy with Facebook's new name

Since Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook would change its name to Meta on Thursday (Oct 28), the internet has expressed its sentiments in the most entertaining way possible — memes.
Some took the opportunity to highlight how the embattled social media platform's name change could be a move to avoid solving other more important issues such as controlling harmful content.
Well, let's get the ball rolling with memes from our sunny shores:
Tzehern_, better known as Yeolo, put a creative spin on the social media platform's new name by combining it with one of Singapore's icons.
Meanwhile, Jaze Phua made things a little clearer for those who are confused why Facebook picked the name Meta.
@jazephua
As a fan of Virtual Reality & NFTs this is exciting and gonna be HUGE! 🤓🔥 ##Meta ##Metaverse ##MVRS ##Facebook ##Oculus ##Infinity ##Instagram ##Whatsapp♬ SciFi - The Euro Theatre
No time to sit through his TikTok video? Here's what happened:
Of course, someone had to deliver this apt challenge, Squid Game style:
Others unimpressed by the name change also joined in on the fun. American fast-food chain Wendy's created an anagram of Meta.
It's not just the new name that netizens made fun of, even Meta's logo wasn't spared.
