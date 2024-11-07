Max Maeder selling curry puffs draws crowds, with some lining up before dawn

True to his word, Olympic bronze medallist Max Maeder donned a red T-shirt and was seen serving some piping hot curry puffs to a long line of customers on Thursday (Nov 7) morning.

The 18-year-old national kitefoiler previously promised that he would work at a curry puff stall for a day if he clinched the Young World Sailor of the Year award, which he did on Nov 5.

He chose to work at Soon Soon Huat Curry Puff as it's one of his favourite stalls, he told the media after receiving his award from Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong on Tuesday (Nov 5).

On Thursday morning, Maeder opened the shutters of Soon Soon Huat Curry Puff in Katong at 7.30am, and was greeted by a snaking line of customers.

He told 8world that he reached the shop around 7am to familiarise himself with their operations, and enjoy a chicken curry puff before business began.

Maeder also made sure to get a good night's sleep the night before so that he could serve his customers well.

"I often come here with my family and friends to eat their curry puffs. I think their curry puffs are delicious, I hope everyone likes them too."

Started queuing at 5am

Maeder's curry puff stint also attracted some of his fans who went all the way to the shop to support him.

Two of them, surnamed Chen and Li, told 8world they started queuing up at 5am, as they were worried that there would be a long line.

Retired sailing coach Huang Meihua (transliteration) told 8world she was so excited to see Maeder that she couldn't sleep the night before.

Besides buying curry puffs from Maeder, she also brought him a small gift and asked him for autographs.

She added that she was also a regular customer of the stall, and was pleasantly surprised to find out that Maeder enjoyed their curry puffs too.

Swimmer Fu Shizao,15, came down with her family to support Maeder.

"As a swimmer, I am inspired by Maeder's achievements and contributions to Singapore. I will work harder in my sport and push myself so I can achieve what he did."

After watching him on his first day at the job, Zhang Meilan, who is the third-generation owner of the stall, praised Maeder for his performance.

"I give him nine points [out of 10] because it's his first time working and he's done well only after 15 minutes of training, which is impressive.

"I hope he was happy selling the curry puff, as much as his supporters are happy buying them."

