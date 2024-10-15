Maxwell hawker murder: Suspect taken back to crime scene by police

The 41-year-old man who is accused of murdering a 48-year-old woman inside a food stall at Maxwell Food Centre was taken back to the crime scene on Tuesday (Oct 15).

Wu Tao, a Chinese national and Singapore permanent resident, arrived at the scene at about 9am.

He allegedly killed Thai national Tan Kamonwan, inside Chinese and Thai food stall, Dao Xiang Ju, between 10.25pm and 10.55pm on Sept 6.

Dressed in a red polo shirt, black shorts and slippers, Wu had a blue surgical face mask on and was restrained at his wrists and ankles.

He was accompanied by eight police investigators and forensics officers.

Upon arrival, investigators led Wu into the stall, where forensics officers who had earlier brought in marker arrows were waiting.

Police had earlier set up a cordon spanning about five food stalls.

At times, Wu was made to sit at a stool outside the stall as officers continued their investigations.

He remained mostly expressionless, but would occasionally answer questions posed by an officer standing next to him.

Another officer were seen taking photos inside the stall, while another packed items into a large brown bag.

The hive of activities drew curious passers-by, including nearby office workers, breakfast patrons and tourists.

The site visit ended at about 9.45am.

Officers closed the shop's shutters and Wu was escorted back into a police vehicle.

In an earlier statement, the police said that Wu was arrested at Bukit Merah East Neighbourhood Police Centre shortly after 1.30am on Sept 7, where he told officers that he had stabbed a woman.

He was charged with murder on Sept 8.

According to regular patrons and hawkers whom AsiaOne spoke to on Tuesday, Wu and the victim used to work together at Dao Xiang Ju for about a year until about two months ago, when the latter opened another stall in the same food centre.

If found guilty of murder, Wu faces the death penalty.

