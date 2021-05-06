May 2021 COE results: Fall in premiums for Cat A to C

In the first COE exercise for May 2021, Cat A closed at $48,002, Cat B at $60,001, Cat C at $43,001, Cat D at $8,011 and Cat E at $63,002.

With 1,100 bids received, Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) closed at $48,002. It saw a huge drop of $1,638 from the previous exercise.

The most significant decrease came from Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW). It received 1,244 bids and saw a drop of $1,189. It closed at $60,001.

Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) closed $1000 lower at $43,001. It received 261 bids.

Cat D (Motorcycles) also saw a slight increase in price. Closing at $8,011, it is $11 higher than the previous exercise. Cat D received 901 bids in total.

Lastly, for Cat E (Open category), 387 bids were received, and a closing price of $63,002 was announced. It saw the highest increase at $902.

Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for May 2021:

Category Current COE premium

(May 2021 1st Bidding) Previous COE premium

(April 2021 2nd Bidding)

Difference

A – Car up to 1600CC & 97KW $48,002 $49,640 $1,638 (3.3 per cent) B – Car above 1600CC or 97KW $60,001 $61,190 $1,189 (1.94 per cent) C – Goods Vehicle & Bus $43,001 $44,001 $43,001 (2.27 per cent) D – Motorcycle $8,011 $8,000 $8,011 (0.14 per cent) E – Open $63,002

$62,100 $902

(1.45 per cent)

This article was first published in Motorist.