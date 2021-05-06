May 2021 COE results: Fall in premiums for Cat A to C

In the first COE exercise for May 2021, Cat A closed at $48,002, Cat B at $60,001, Cat C at $43,001, Cat D at $8,011 and Cat E at $63,002.
With 1,100 bids received, Cat A (Cars up to 1600CC & 97KW) closed at $48,002. It saw a huge drop of $1,638 from the previous exercise.
The most significant decrease came from Cat B (Cars above 1600CC or 97KW). It received 1,244 bids and saw a drop of $1,189. It closed at $60,001.
Cat C (Goods Vehicle & Bus) closed $1000 lower at $43,001. It received 261 bids.
Cat D (Motorcycles) also saw a slight increase in price. Closing at $8,011, it is $11 higher than the previous exercise. Cat D received 901 bids in total.
Lastly, for Cat E (Open category), 387 bids were received, and a closing price of $63,002 was announced. It saw the highest increase at $902.
Here’s a summary of the 1st bidding exercise for May 2021:
