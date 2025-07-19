'May you find rainbows in your skies': Outpouring of support for Jetstar Asia staff as closure looms

SINGAPORE - Soon after news broke in June about the closure of low-cost carrier Jetstar Asia, flight attendant Wayne Lee started receiving small gifts and notes from passengers.

The in-flight customer service manager was so moved by this that he now keeps the notes with him at all times, tucked into his cabin bag.

"It's a really warm gesture," Lee told The Straits Times. He said the kindness of passengers has helped him cope with an uncertain future.

The Singapore-based airline announced on June 11 that it would cease operations on July 31 - more than 20 years after its maiden flight in December 2004.

it would cease operations on July 31.

The final flight - from Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila - is scheduled to land at Changi Airport at 9.30pm.

More than 500 employees will be laid off when the airline closes.

"I had a sinking feeling," Lee said, describing how he felt when he heard about the airline's closure.

"I'm thinking about my future," said the 42-year-old Malaysian, who has been a flight attendant since he joined Jetstar Asia in December 2011.

When asked whether he intends to remain in the industry, his answer was unequivocal: "I will. I must".

Lee said many Jetstar Asia employees have received an outpouring of support from passengers since June 11. "It's been really heart-warming."

One note in particular, given to him by a family flying to Krabi, brought tears to his eyes, Lee said.

His voice shook as he read the note aloud: "Thank you for showing up and serving us with a smile despite the heartbreaking and uncertain news.

"We appreciate your dedication to ensuring our safety and comfort throughout the flight. The skies are blue and broad. May you always find rainbows in your skies."

'I love you, bro!'

Captain Roy Espinosa Agarrado, 57, has been a pilot for 35 years, including 18 with Jetstar Asia.

The affable aviator told ST that on a recent flight to Bali, a passenger shouted: "I love you, bro!"

This was after Capt Agarrado had made an announcement thanking passengers for supporting Jetstar Asia.

His response? "Bro, I love you too!"

This lightened the mood and put passengers at ease, Capt Agarrado said.

It is his habit to banter with passengers and to make announcements from outside the cockpit, preferring to use the PA system that the crew uses.

On a recent flight, he told passengers: "Do you have your boarding passes? Can you just wave it in the air? Save them - in 10 years, you can sell that."

Capt Agarrado, a Filipino, started his career in 1990, flying in the Philippine Air Force for a decade. He then joined two commercial airlines before moving to Jetstar Asia in 2007.

On June 10, Capt Agarrado said his pilot chat group on WhatsApp lit up with messages discussing scheduling changes the next day.

Jetstar Asia had cancelled seven flights from Changi Airport on June 11 and re-timed another seven.

When his First Officer asked his thoughts, Captain Agarrado told him not to worry. "I'm pretty sure the company is stable," he recalls saying.

He was woken up by his wife the next morning. She was in tears, having seen the airline's closure on the news.

"Shivers went down my spine," said Capt Agarrado, a father of three.

Jetstar Asia shared with ST pictures of the small gifts and many notes - and even a drawing from young passengers - its flight and cabin crew have received, including biscuits, chocolates, pastries and sweets.

"Wishing all of you strength," one note read. "This may be a difficult time for you, but every cloud has a silver lining... Thank you for your service and hospitality," another said.

Yet another note said: "Wherever life takes you next, I hope it's first class."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.

[[nid:718999]]