'Maybe it's chartered': Netizens joke after bus makes wrong turn and gets stuck in Bedok HDB carpark

Has Singapore's public transport finally achieved full home accessibility?

That's what some Singaporeans have been talking about following an incident involving an SBS Transit bus which made an unexpected turn into a HDB carpark.

According to Shin Min Daily News, the incident occurred on Jan 22 at 2.40pm when members of the public noticed one SBS bus service 8 stranded right in front of a gantry leading to the carpark of HDB blocks 701 to 705 along Bedok North Road.

Some passers-by were also seen helping to direct the bus out of the estate carpark.

A video shared on social media showed the bus captain attempting to reverse the vehicle, only to be blocked by a white sedan behind it. Eventually, several passers-by helped to direct the sedan away, and the bus captain subsequently reversed his vehicle out onto the main road.

"When I passed by, I saw the bus turn into the carpark, and there were still passengers on it. The bus driver must have taken the wrong route!" a witness commented.

[embed]https://www.tiktok.com/@leez419/video/7326894218780167425[/embed]

'Maybe it's chartered'

The video has since garnered plenty of comments from online netizens, with many of them making fun of the incident.

A few jokingly called it a new "service", labelling it a "Grab bus" in reference to the popular ride-hailing service Grab.

"Now you can drop off or take off from your doorstep," one commenter wrote.

Others came up with reasons as to why this occurred, jesting that someone could have booked the bus, or that there was a new bus interchange in the area.

"Maybe it's chartered," one comment suggested.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, a spokesperson from SBS Transit told AsiaOne that the bus captain made a wrong turn at Bedok North Road.

"We are thankful to the three gentlemen who came forward to assist her and the bus resumed its journey within five minutes with no bus stops skipped," said Grace Wu, a spokesperson for SBS Transit, adding that disciplinary action will be taken against the bus captain.

