'MBS badge lady' seen without mask at Jewel Changi Airport yet again

For Phoon Chiu Yoke, known more popularly as the MBS Badge Lady, it’s probably gotten to a point where she feels the world is out to get – or rather film – her wherever she roams.

Just a week since she was spotted by local blogger Xiaxue wandering Orchard Road without her mask on, the former naval officer has been at it again.

In a new video submitted to Mothership by a reader, Phoon was seen in public unmasked and walking around Jewel Changi Airport on March 12 at about 4.30pm.

This time, she exercised a bit of strategy – holding an item in hand, which appeared to be either food or beverage (an ice cream cone?) and which provided her with “cover” for not wearing a mask while out and about.

Seriously, there may not be a person on the planet more adversed to wearing a mask than she is.

Phoon, 55, gained notoriety in May 2021 after being filmed refusing to wear a mask at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) when approached by a social distancing officer.

She would go on to commit multiple Covid-19 breaches over the next year or so, and was eventually jailed for 16 weeks on Sept 6, 2021 after pleading guilty to nine charges of breaching Covid-19 safe distancing measures.

On March 7, blogger Xiaxue published an Instagram story on how she approached Phoon in Orchard Road to ask if she was the "Badge Lady".

In response, Phoon reportedly glared at her and walked away.

Shortly after, the Singapore Tourism Board said it was currently investigating the incident.