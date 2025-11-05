MBS says systems restored after 'network issue' caused check-in delays of up to 8 hours

A "network issue" left close to 100 guests at Marina Bay Sands (MBS) unable to check-in on Monday (Nov 3), with some reportedly waiting for up to eight hours.

According to Shin Min Daily News, a reader had informed the publication that the hotel's computer system had crashed, resulting in slow check-in procedures and long queues of guests.

At 5pm, there were six counters near Tower 1, where close to a hundred guests were waiting in line, reported Shin Min. Several hotel staff members were seen assisting frustrated guests while addressing their queries.

When reporters from 8world arrived at around 8pm, there were still long queues at the counter and travellers filled the lobby seats as they waited to check-in.

Staff had resumed using the computer system to process check-ins and the hotel also provided water to guests, reported 8world.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries on Tuesday, an MBS spokesperson said that a network issue which occurred on Monday morning had affected a number of computer systems including hotel check-ins and loyalty redemptions.

"Over the course of the day, different applications [were] progressively restored," the spokesperson added. However, due to the volume of check-ins, guests had to wait longer than usual for their rooms. The spokesperson added that as of 8pm on Monday, all key systems were restored.

MBS also apologised for any inconvenience caused and thanked guests for their patience.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the casino's operations appeared largely unaffected by the network issue.

However, customers were unable to collect winnings through the self-service machines and had to process them at the counter, said one employee.

[[nid:724529]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com