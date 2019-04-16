McDonald's investigating case of plastic found in beef burger bought from Jurong Bowl outlet

Fast-food chain McDonald's is investigating a case where plastic was found in a beef burger bought at its Jurong Bowl outlet.

Stomp contributor Christopher alerted Stomp to the incident and said that he had ordered a Classic Angus Cheese burger from the outlet at Yuan Ching Road on Apr 8 at about 6.25pm.

He paid $12.65 for his meal.

"When I received my burger and started eating it, I noticed plastic inside the burger," he said.

"I informed the outlet's staff who gave me a refund and provided me with a new burger."

"However, nobody apologised to me."

Christopher said following the incident, he vomited and had diarrhoea.

He subsequently visited a doctor at Jurong Polyclinic and was given a two-day medical certificate (MC).

In response to a Stomp media query, a McDonald's spokesman said that they are aware of the incident and are currently in contact with Christopher.

"Upon being alerted, our quality assurance team took immediate action with further investigation," the spokesman said.

"We would like to assure all our customers that we are 100 per cent committed to serving safe and quality food at all times."