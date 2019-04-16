McDonald's investigating case of plastic found in beef burger bought from Jurong Bowl outlet

McDonald's investigating case of plastic found in beef burger bought from Jurong Bowl outlet
PHOTO: Stomp
Farah Daley
Stomp
Apr 16, 2019

Fast-food chain McDonald's is investigating a case where plastic was found in a beef burger bought at its Jurong Bowl outlet.

Stomp contributor Christopher alerted Stomp to the incident and said that he had ordered a Classic Angus Cheese burger from the outlet at Yuan Ching Road on Apr 8 at about 6.25pm.

He paid $12.65 for his meal.

"When I received my burger and started eating it, I noticed plastic inside the burger," he said.

"I informed the outlet's staff who gave me a refund and provided me with a new burger."

"However, nobody apologised to me."

Christopher said following the incident, he vomited and had diarrhoea.

He subsequently visited a doctor at Jurong Polyclinic and was given a two-day medical certificate (MC).

In response to a Stomp media query, a McDonald's spokesman said that they are aware of the incident and are currently in contact with Christopher.

"Upon being alerted, our quality assurance team took immediate action with further investigation," the spokesman said.

"We would like to assure all our customers that we are 100 per cent committed to serving safe and quality food at all times."

More about

MacDonald's Food hygiene/safety
Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox
By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.

Your daily good stuff - AsiaOne stories delivered straight to your inbox

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy policy and Terms and Conditions.
About Us Advertise With Us Privacy Statement

Follow Us

AsiaOne Online Pte Ltd. Company registration no. 201815023K
Personal Data Protection Statement