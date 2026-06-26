McDonald's investigating after customer finds screw in drink: 'This is ridiculous'

A McDonald's Singapore customer discovered a screw in their takeaway drink, prompting a warning to others.

A photo shared on Reddit by user Ducky_Toggled on Monday (June 22) shows an empty McDonald's cup with a small screw at the bottom of the drink.

"This is just ridiculous," the post wrote. "I know it's unbelievable, especially when there's little evidence and it's a home delivery, but I'm just posting this as I'm in shock, disbelief and want to warn others."

The customer said they placed an order from McDonald's Nex outlet via Foodpanda and, after consuming half the drink, had opened the lid to add some ice when she noticed the unusual item.

She said small flecks of what appeared to be paint had shed from the screw into the drink, adding that she checked for rust but found none.

"I'm at a loss for words and I'm extremely happy I noticed it before I drank anymore," the post wrote.

The customer told 8world that she had placed the order at around noon that day.

Full refund given

She shared that she felt a little unwell and had a headache following the incident, adding that it could have been due to other factors. She later contacted Foodpanda's customer service centre and received a full refund, reported the Chinese publication.

After the incident, McDonald's Singapore emailed the customer and said they would investigate the matter, reported 8world.

In response to media queries, a McDonald's Singapore spokesperson said they are aware of the incident and had contacted affected customers to better understand the situation, reported 8world.

The fast-food chain said preliminary findings indicate the foreign object did not appear to be part of any restaurant equipment, but they will continue to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Food safety remains a top priority, and they are committed to maintaining the highest standards in all aspects of their operations, the spokesperson said.

AsiaOne has reached out to McDonald's Singapore for comments.

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esther.lam@asiaone.com