McDonald's rolls out yuan yang-inspired coffee milk tea ice cream; brings back fish & fries
PHOTO: McDonald's Singapore
Hidayah Idris
CLEO Singapore
Mar 27, 2019

Can't decide whether you like coffee or tea?

Why not have both in the form of yuan yang?

And if you love ice cream, you'd be pleased to know that McDonald's will be launching yuan yang ice cream. But they're calling it Coffee Milk Tea ice cream.

They'll have it five variations.

Coffee Milk Tea Cone, $1Photo: McDonalds Singapore
Coffee Milk Tea Twist Cone, $1Photo: McDonalds Singapore
Coffee Milk Tea Chococone, $1.20Photo: McDonalds Singapore
Coffee Milk Tea Soft Serve Sundae, $2Photo: McDonalds Singapore
Coffee Milk Tea McFlurry, $3Photo: McDonalds Singapore

That's all the ice cream bases covered, basically.

In other news, Fish & Fries and Sweet Chilli Fish Burger will be making a comeback. The Fish & Fries made its debut last year. It's basically like eating fish and chips, but with your favourite McDonald's fries.

Photo: McDonalds Singapore

If you want the fish fillet but in burger form, go for the Sweet Chilli Fish Burger, which features the fillet topped with vegetables and sweet chilli mayo in between buns.

Photo: McDonalds Singapore

The new menu will be available from March 28. The new Coffee Milk Tea Soft Serve is exclusively available at all Dessert Kiosks.

This article was first published in CLEO Singapore.

