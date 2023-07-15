McDonald's staff at Lot One seen weighing out fries leaves customer puzzled

While waiting for his McDonald's meal at Lot One, a diner spotted the fast food chain's staff weighing out the portions of fries.

The confused diner Shawn Ong took to TikTok to share the peculiar sight on Friday (July 15).

Uploading a 19-second video of the staff portioning out the fries with a weighing scale, Ong wrote in the caption that the McDonald's staff there started "to weigh [the] french fries for every single order made".



He also added that he had clarified with the staff, who at "one moment said was for training [staff] but [later] said it was because the medium fries packaging was out of stock. Which is correct?".

He added that he ordered an upsized nine-piece McNuggets meal, but lamented that the large fries he was given looked no different from the medium size.

In the comments, netizens also chimed in with their own gripes about the fast food chain.

One netizen who used to work at McDonald's also explained that it could have been because the fries at that outlet were out of stock. "It's always fluff it, not stuff it," he wrote.

AsiaOne has contacted McDonald's for further comment.

