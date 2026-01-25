Singapore to invest over $1 billion in national AI research plan over 5 years

Singapore will invest more than $1 billion to strengthen the country’s public artificial intelligence research capabilities over five years, from 2025 to 2030, the Ministry of Digital Development and Information (MDDI) said on Saturday (Jan 24).

The announcement was made by Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo at the Singapore AI Research Week Gala Dinner, held that evening at Jewel Changi Airport.

The investment goes towards the National AI Research and Development (NAIRD) Plan, which previously saw government funding of over $500 million from 2019 to 2023 under the National AI strategy (NAIS).

In 2023, then-Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced an update to NAIS, which will focus on building a thriving AI industry, developing research capabilities, training the local workforce as well as recruiting top creators to work in Singapore.

This time, NAIS 2.0 will focus on three key areas: fundamental AI research, applied AI research and talent development, according to MDDI.

In her speech on Saturday, Teo shared that the Government will be setting up AI research centres of excellence within Singapore's public research institutions, which will look into addressing the limitations of AI development. This includes its “extremely resource intensive” demands, especially on energy and water.

“Singapore already has one of the densest concentrations of data centre capacity in the region,” she said, adding that the research centres will comprise teams of researchers focusing on “long-term difficult questions”.

They will advance research and development efforts in areas such as responsible AI, which safeguards against AI risks and protects AI systems from being exploited.

The research in fundamental AI challenges will be complemented with applied AI research, she added.

For instance, Changi Airport has been using AI to improve their operations — from automated baggage handling to the use of robots for inspections and cleaning, said Teo.

The investment will also go towards talent development across all levels, such as International Olympiad training teams, scholarships and research opportunities for students, and the AI Visiting Professorship scheme to support collaboration with local researchers.

The AI research centres of excellence will also be “significant platforms” for talent development, she added.

“In parallel, we will continue to attract top-tier AI startups and tech companies to base their research and innovation teams in Singapore," she added.

