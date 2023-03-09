Mean or not? Internet divided over Paralympic swimmer posting video of dispute with F&B staff over guide dog

Paralympic swimmer Sophie Soon just wanted to have a nice meal with her mother at a cafe in Hougang.

However, things turned quite unpleasant after a staff at Rocky Master allegedly told the pair that Soon's guide dog was not allowed inside the restaurant.

Hoping to spread awareness, the 25-year-old took to TikTok on Wednesday (March 8) to share a video of the incident.

In the 90-second clip, a staff was seen talking on the phone, supposedly to her supervisor.

The staff then told the pair that they can still dine at the restaurant, but the requirement was they had to sit outside with the dog.

Unhappy with the response, Soon's mother repeatedly said "no" and mentioned that the same thing happened to them at another F&B outlet.

Soon's mother then added: "Why are you discriminating against guide dogs?" and asked to speak to whoever the staff was talking to.

The staff could be heard saying on the phone that Soon and her mother had argued that guide dogs are allowed in restaurants by both Majlis Ugama Islam Singapura (Muis) and the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment (MSE).

Asked what would happen if Soon posted the video online, the staff said: “Police report.”

Soon also alleged that the restaurant had called mall security on them and refused to take their orders.

"How many times does this happen to us before we can be treated like any other customer," said Soon in the captions.

Such incidents happen too often: Soon

In a separate video uploaded on the same day (March 8), Soon went more in-depth about her feelings towards the incident.



"Honestly, by now, I think most of you are sick of watching these videos from me, as I am of posting them," she said.

"But the thing is if I do not post them, businesses are just going to continue to get away with this kind of behaviour. Discriminating against guide dog users and ultimately treating us incredibly [rudely] just because they think that they're in the right even though they're the ones that are uneducated."

Soon also said that while she understands it'll take time to educate businesses about guide dogs, such incidents have happened "way too many times" and nothing seems to be improving.

She added that those in management are responsible for educating ground staff on guide dog laws as well as how to interact with a guide dog user.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Soon said that scenarios like these usually occur at restaurants she has never patronised before.

"It's always the same when I go to a restaurant I haven't been to before, where the staff on the ground have to check with management, and then I have to end up waiting 10 to 15 minutes," she said.

We need to be considerate to other diners: Rocky Master

In response to the incident, Rocky Master released a statement on their Instagram page and said that they do not discriminate diners who chose to patronise their restaurant.

But at the same time, they need to consider all of their customer's needs.

"We are mindful to be considerate towards other diners who might not be comfortable with certain dining environments. Hence, we ask that guide dogs be leashed (according to Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and MUIS advisory) and preferably be seated at outdoor seating area where possible."

The restaurant also said that they care for the well-being of the staff, who was "traumatised" by the confrontation.

"In this incident, our staff may not be very experienced in handling such situations, but we are extremely grateful that she took a cautious approach to verify with her superior before making any commitment.

"Even under the circumstances of being filmed, she and the rest of the team maintained their composure and did their best to accommodate and fulfil your requests," said the restaurant.

AsiaOne has reached out to Soon and Rocky Master for more details.

Mean or justified?

In the comments thread on Soon's TikTok post, many netizens came forward to say that while they can understand how she feels, the way she had treated the service staff was rude and uncalled for.

Some also said the restaurant wasn't being discriminatory as they still allowed Soon and her mother to sit outside the restaurant.

One individual also pointed out that there may be customers who are allergic to dog fur or may be scared of dogs.

But there were some who came to Soon's defence, with one woman saying the comments siding the restaurant were cementing the fact that more awareness should be spread about the topic.

Another netizen felt that the restaurant was to blame for not properly educating their staff.

According to the Environmental Public Health regulation, food establishments may permit any guide dog accompanying a blind or visually impaired person to be brought into the dining or refreshment area.

This is so long as the dog is kept under proper control, restrained from damaging property, straying, or causing nuisance to any person or animal, and leashed.

Not the first time

In January, when Soon attended a concert, a security personnel stopped her from entering the premises as they mistook her Golden Retriever for a pet.

They proceeded to ask her "irrelevant" questions, she said. But eventually, she was allowed into the event space.

Last December, Soon had tried to take a train but ended up wrongly accused by a passenger, who was worried that Soon's dog will attack her and her child.

"The MRT is catered to people, not big dogs," said the other commuter.

