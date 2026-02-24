CDA confirms first case of measles in unvaccinated child attending preschool

In the first case involving a child attending preschool, a 11-month-old female infant has contracted measles.

This comes after the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA) stepped up measures to contain the infection, according to a press release on Tuesday (Feb 24).

The agency was notified of the case on Feb 17, which is also the fifth measles case involving an infant below 12 months of age this year.

The 11-month-old attended a preschool in Singapore and was not yet due for her vaccination for measles, mumps and rubella.

During the infectious period of the measles she contracted, she had attended school.

Parents and children in close contact with the case have been notified by the preschool, and epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

Among the close contacts with the child, all except four were up to date with their measles vaccination or were in progress of getting vaccinated against measles, CDA said.

The four were subsequently issued quarantine orders, but these orders were rescinded following their receipt of vaccination or post-exposure treatment.

"We have advised identified vaccinated close contacts to monitor their health and seek medical care if symptoms develop," CDA stated. "Casual, non-close contacts will also be advised to check their vaccination status, monitor their health, and seek medical care if symptoms develop."

The infected infant has no known recent travel or contact history and is currently recovering.

The agency also stressed that vaccination is the best safeguard against a measles infection, with 87 per cent of local measles cases recorded this year occurring in those not fully vaccinated.

"The MMR vaccine is highly effective and safe, and confers long-term immunity after completion of the recommended doses.

"High vaccination coverage not only protects individuals but creates herd immunity within the Singapore population, that protects those who are unable to receive vaccination, such as infants under 12 months and severely immunocompromised individuals."

[[nid:730224]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com