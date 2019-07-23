Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road

PHOTO: Facebook/Singapore Road Vigilante
Cherlynn Ng
Stomp

A pedestrian crossed the road despite the traffic light not being in his favour and got very cross indeed when a driver honked at him.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante - SGRV posted a video of the incident that occurred along Balestier Road on July 18, at around 5pm.

In the video, a man can be seen crossing the road while using his handphone, despite the traffic light being red for him.

An oncoming car honked at the pedestrian, which triggered him.

The pedestrian made various angry gestures and appeared to be chiding the driver.

18jul2019 Balestier Road redlight, still want to cross. cam car horn and then try to inch forward. jaywalker not scare. ............ sit back , relax. watch for yourself..

Posted by SG Road Vigilante - SGRV on Saturday, 20 July 2019

When the car inched forward, the pedestrian was not deterred and stepped further into its path, before continuing his tirade. He also lifted his leg in a kicking gesture.

The video, which has been viewed over 137,000 times to date, was also shared by ROADS.sg with the caption: "And the award for the most self-entitled, phone-using jaywalker goes to this guy along Balestier Road."

