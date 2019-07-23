Meet the most self-entitled pedestrian ever at Balestier Road

A pedestrian crossed the road despite the traffic light not being in his favour and got very cross indeed when a driver honked at him.

Facebook page SG Road Vigilante - SGRV posted a video of the incident that occurred along Balestier Road on July 18, at around 5pm.

In the video, a man can be seen crossing the road while using his handphone, despite the traffic light being red for him.

An oncoming car honked at the pedestrian, which triggered him.

The pedestrian made various angry gestures and appeared to be chiding the driver.

When the car inched forward, the pedestrian was not deterred and stepped further into its path, before continuing his tirade. He also lifted his leg in a kicking gesture.

