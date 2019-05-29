Meet the undergrad dad who funded his education and raised his family – at the same time

Most of us would agree that life in university can be very challenging. But unlike other undergraduates, who can spend their time out of class on activities to de-stress, final-year linguistics student Muhammad 'Arif Bin Muhammad Khairul Tan has other responsibilities.

This is because unlike most undergraduates, 'Arif is already a father of one. He first met his wife, Nurul Raihana, in January 2016 through the NTU Muslim Society when he was leading a group of undergraduates for an Overseas Community Involvement Project.

His wife, now a final-year engineering student, caught his attention. He proposed to her 11 months after they met, and the couple got married in January 2017. In July last year, the couple welcomed a baby girl into the family.

We sat down with 'Arif to understand some of the challenges that he faced as a new father and how he managed his finances as a student to still provide for his family.

DOLLARSANDSENSE (DNS): WHY DID YOU DECIDE TO MARRY EARLY, AND WERE YOU WORRIED ABOUT THE EFFORT AND COSTS REQUIRED TO RAISE A FAMILY?

'Arif (A): "Surely, I was a little worried about the costs, but I strongly believed my plan would work.

I've found my life partner and we wanted a proper relationship and direction, a wholesome life with each other, not just the "dating" notion of a couple. We wanted to build a healthy family. So, I just made sure I had to hustle sufficiently to try to keep us well-survived.

What helped me to see marriage in perspective was knowing that life must be approached step by step. I know that I'll have to overcome each challenge that comes our way, as no one is expected to be equipped with everything at once. This mentality made me a realistic and mature partner."

DNS: WE ALL KNOW THAT UNIVERSITY SCHOOL FEES ARE VERY EXPENSIVE. WHAT STEPS HAVE YOU TAKEN TO ENSURE THAT YOU'LL BE ABLE TO PAY YOUR SCHOOL FEES WHILE ALLOCATING FUNDS FOR YOUR BABY'S NEEDS?

A: "I started giving tuition in 2010, right after I graduated from secondary school. I tutored Arabic for primary and secondary school students as well as adults. It has not only been a source of income and savings for me but has also been a wealth of experience, having tutored more than 20 students over almost a decade. I also saved up from NS as I stayed in camp, so that helped cut down on my expenditure.

As I made it a point not to use my parents' money for university fees, I had to work a little harder in my early years to sustain myself. School bursaries also helped cover parts of my school fees.