Megan Khung's death: Masagos apologises for handling of fatal abuse case

Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli has apologised over the handling of the fatal abuse of four-year-old Megan Khung.

“I would like to say that we are sorry for the outcome and acknowledge that more could have been done when we handled the case,” he said to media on Thursday (Oct 23).

“Megan’s death saddens me — and saddens us all. Nothing can bring her back. Not this review. Not our grief. Not our regret,” he added.

An independent review panel has identified instances of a “lack of clear understanding and communication” among the authorities involved in the events leading up to Megan’s death, after she endured a year of abuse by her mother, Foo Li Peng, 29, and her then-boyfriend, Wong Shi Xiang, 38.

@asiaone Speaking to the media after the release of the review panel's findings and recommendations to strengthen the child protection system, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli apologised for the outcome in the case of 4-year old Megan Khung, who died from 13 months of abuse. He said: "We are sorry for the outcome and acknowledge that more could have been done when we handled the case." #sgnews #Singapore #Child #Abuse #Protection ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

The panel also listed seven recommendations to address the shortcomings.

These efforts include adequate resources for child protection management agencies, easier line of reporting for preschools, more support for social service professionals and building a culture of learning.

Masagos said that he is confident that the recommendations would lead to a stronger child protection system.

“While we cannot completely eliminate the risk of losing a child, we are committed to doing everything possible to prevent such tragedies and to protect every child in our care,” he added.

In response to the panel’s report, the Child Protective Service, Early Childhood Development Agency, Beyond Social Services, Heart@Fei Yue, and the Singapore Police Force said that they accept its findings and the conclusions in full.

chingshijie@asiaone.com