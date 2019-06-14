Mercedes car bursts into flames at Sin Ming Avenue carpark

Read also

"I saw light flaring from the windows, so I ran over to see what happened. That was when I saw the car on fire," said Ms Jasia, who is currently waiting to enter university.

She added that the car owner was not near her vehicle at the time and SCDF officers arrived in a few minutes.

Photos and videos sent to ST show orange flames rising from the car bonnet.

A few SCDF officers told residents to move away from the fire, before they put out the flames.

A photo of the aftermath shows the charred bonnet of the car and a damaged windscreen.

Another silver car that was parked next to the Mercedes-Benz was later moved away, though it is unclear if it was damaged by the fire.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.