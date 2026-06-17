Mercedes car catches fire in Queenstown, no injuries reported

The engine compartment of a Mercedes coupe caught fire in Queenstown on Tuesday (June 16) evening.

A video of the incident shared in a motoring chat group on Telegram shows the car stopped at the junction of Strathmore Avenue and Dawson Road, with flames engulfing its engine compartment.

At least one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) fire engine and a fire bike are seen responding to the incident.

According to an eyewitness, the police arrived and blocked off the road during firefighting operations.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SCDF stated that it was alerted to the fire at about 9.20pm, adding that its firefighters extinguished the fire using a water jet and a compressed air foam backpack.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Fire investigations are ongoing.

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editor@asiaone.com