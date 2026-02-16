Award Banner
Mercedes driver, 58, dies after allegedly skidding and crashing at Bukit Batok

The driver was taken unconscious to the hospital where he later died
A 58-year-old male car driver died in hospital after the car he was driving allegedly self-skidded and crashed into a wall at Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre on Monday (Feb 16) morning.
PHOTO: Social media
A 58-year-old male car driver died on Monday (Feb 16) morning after an accident at Bukit Gombak Neighbourhood Centre.

The incident happened at about 5.50am at Block 375 Bukit Batok Street 31.

Photographs of the aftermath of the accident posted by Facebook user Issey Ikemen show a grey Mercedes E-Class saloon car mounted on the pedestrian footpath, with its front bumper against a wall.

The user wrote in the post's captions: "What a tragedy. At first, I thought it was a drink driving case. But unfortunately, I heard that the driver was sick and had passed away. Rest in peace."

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said that the car is believed to have skidded, adding that the driver was taken unconscious to Ng Teng Fong Hospital where he subsequently died. 

The police and SCDF did not comment on whether he was unwell.

Police investigations are ongoing.

