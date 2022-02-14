MFA advises Singaporeans in Ukraine to leave as soon as possible

Singaporeans in Ukraine are advised to leave the country as soon as possible while it is still possible to do so, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said last night (Feb 13).

"Tensions have continued to heighten in Ukraine and the surrounding region," MFA explained.

Singapore does not have a diplomatic mission in Ukraine, which means there's no guarantee the ministry will be in a position to assist with Singaporeans’ departure if a conflict arises.

Those who are still in Ukraine should register with MFA if they have yet to do so.

Singaporeans who require consular assistance can contact the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at +65 6379 8800/8855.

Russia has since amassed close to 100,000 troops on their border with Ukraine and the United States recently said that an invasion could occur any day.

