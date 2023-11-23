MFA director-general charged for using diplomatic bags to send luxury watches and Panadol across borders

SINGAPORE — A director-general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Gilbert Oh Hin Kwan, was on Nov 23 charged with deceiving MFA, abetting the cheating of the ministry and giving false information to a public servant.

Oh, a 44-year-old Singaporean, faces three charges. His name is not found on MFA's website.

Oh allegedly dishonestly concealed from MFA the fact that a package containing boxes of Panadol sent from Singapore to Beijing via the diplomatic bag service was for a personal acquaintance rather than for his colleague, Dion Loke Cheng Wang.

His charge stated that MFA accepted the package for dispatch in December 2022, on the basis that it was for Loke. It would not have done so had it known the truth.

Loke is listed as a first secretary (political) of MFA's Beijing embassy.

A diplomatic bag is a package used for conveying official correspondence and items to and from the foreign ministry and its overseas offices, such as embassies or consulates. It is sealed and protected by diplomatic immunity and cannot be opened, searched or seized by Customs.

Oh is also accused of abetting Loke in cheating MFA on Jan 12, 2023, by instigating Loke to dispatch a package containing luxury watches from China to Singapore via the diplomatic bag service. Oh allegedly did not disclose that the package belonged to and was intended for someone else, not Loke.

On Jan 19, 2023, Oh allegedly gave false information to then MFA deputy secretary Ong Eng Chuan by telling him that the luxury watches in the package carried by Loke into Singapore on Jan 17 belonged to Oh's father.

During the hearing, the prosecution said it was ready to proceed with two of Oh's three charges if he wished to plead guilty.

Oh's lawyer, Shashi Nathan from Withers KhattarWong, asked for a slightly longer adjournment of the case as he needed to ask for documentation and contact the Attorney-General's Chambers.

Oh's case will be heard again on Dec 21.

The Straits Times has contacted MFA for more information.

For deceiving MFA, Oh can be jailed for up to three years and fined.

The offence of abetting the cheating of MFA carries the same maximum punishment.

For giving false information to a public servant, Oh can be fined and jailed for up to two years.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.