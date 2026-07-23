Singaporeans visiting Indonesia advised to take note of volcanic activity at 4 locations

Singaporeans intending to visit Indonesia should take note of the alert level issued by Indonesian authorities for four volcanoes, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said.

In a travel notice published on Monday (July 20), the ministry highlighted that four volcanoes — Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki in Flores, Mount Semeru in East Java, Mount Merapi in Central Java, and Mount Anak Krakatau — have been issued with "Alert Level 3".

Indonesia adopts a four-tier alert system for volcanoes: Normal, Waspada (alert), Siaga (standby) and Awas (highest alert).

All four volcanoes have exclusion zones of about 5km radius around the crater.

"Singaporeans in the vicinity of these volcanoes are advised to exercise caution, follow the instructions of local authorities and monitor local news closely," MFA said.

Checks by AsiaOne on volcano observatory notices for aviation indicate that both Mount Lewotobi Laki-Laki and Mount Semeru have recorded eruptions over the past 24 hours.

Earlier in May, two Singaporean hikers were found dead after they caught in a volcanic eruption on Mount Dukono.

They were reportedly about 50 metres from the rim of the main crater.

Those intending to travel to Indonesia are encouraged to check for updates on the website of Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Disaster Mitigation Agency.

Singaporeans in Indonesia are also encouraged to eRegister with MFA via its website.

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editor@asiaone.com