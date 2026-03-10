Singapore appoints new ambassador to Belgium, first ambassador to Timor-Leste

Heng Aik Yeow and Teo Lay Cheng have been appointed Singapore's ambassadors to Belgium and Timor-Leste respectively, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Tuesday (March 10).

Heng, who previously headed one of two Southeast Asia directorates at the ministry, has served in various appointments since joining MFA in 2002.

He was formerly Singapore's High Commissioner to Brunei between 2020 and 2023, and had also headed the ministry's directorates for Americas, South Asia and Sub-Saharan, and technical cooperation.

Heng will be concurrently accredited to the European Union, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

An accountancy graduate from Nanyang Technological University, Heng is married to Lee Li-Shyen. They have three children.

Teo, who completed her diplomatic assignment as Singapore's ambassador to Cambodia last week, joined MFA in 1991.

She was formerly director of strategic communications at the ministry, and has served in various overseas missions such as Bangkok.

Teo, a graduate of the National University of Singapore, will be Singapore's first ambassador to Timor-Leste.

The country was officially admitted as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (Asean) 11th member on October 26, 2025.

