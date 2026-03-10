singapore

Singapore appoints new ambassador to Belgium, first ambassador to Timor-Leste

Heng Aik Yeow, who has been appointed Singapore's next ambassador to Belgium, will be concurrently accredited to the European Union, Luxembourg and the Netherlands
Heng Aik Yeow (left) has been appointed as Singapore's next ambassador to Belgium with concurrent accreditation to the European Union, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. Teo Lay Cheng (right) is Singapore's first ambassador to Timor-Leste.
PHOTO: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Sean LerPUBLISHED ONMarch 10, 2026 9:16 AMBYSean Ler

Heng Aik Yeow and Teo Lay Cheng have been appointed Singapore's ambassadors to Belgium and Timor-Leste respectively, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) announced on Tuesday (March 10).

Heng, who previously headed one of two Southeast Asia directorates at the ministry, has served in various appointments since joining MFA in 2002.

He was formerly Singapore's High Commissioner to Brunei between 2020 and 2023, and had also headed the ministry's directorates for Americas, South Asia and Sub-Saharan, and technical cooperation.

Heng will be concurrently accredited to the European Union, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

An accountancy graduate from Nanyang Technological University, Heng is married to Lee Li-Shyen. They have three children.

Heng Aik Yeow (left), receiving his letter of credence from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday (March 10). Heng has been appointed as Singapore's next ambassador to Belgium, with concurrent accreditation to the European Union, Luxembourg, and the Netherlands.

Teo, who completed her diplomatic assignment as Singapore's ambassador to Cambodia last week, joined MFA in 1991.

She was formerly director of strategic communications at the ministry, and has served in various overseas missions such as Bangkok.

Teo, a graduate of the National University of Singapore, will be Singapore's first ambassador to Timor-Leste.

The country was officially admitted as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations' (Asean) 11th member on October 26, 2025.

Teo Lay Cheng (left), receiving her letter of credence from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam on Tuesday (March 10). Teo has been appointed Singapore's first ambassador to Timor-Leste.

