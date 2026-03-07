Singapore planning to dispatch repatriation flight for citizens, dependents from Saudi Arabia

Even as the first of two repatriation flights from Muscat in Oman is still underway, Singapore is already planning to mount another repatriation flight — this time for Singaporeans and their dependents from Saudi Arabia.

In a message sent to Singaporeans there, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the Government has been exploring options to bring Singaporeans back from different parts of the Middle East to Singapore.

"We are currently making plans to dispatch a repatriation flight for Singaporeans and their dependents from Saudi Arabia to Singapore during the window of March 10 to 12, 2026," the message read.

It added that the date and time are subject to flight approvals and ground situation, with details to be disseminated to Singaporeans once they are confirmed.

Meanwhile, plans are also underway to provide overland transport from Doha in Qatar, Manama in Bahrain, Al Khobar and Jeddah in Saudi Arabia for Singaporeans to Riyadh — one day before the confirmed flight date.

The ministry added that there will be no overland transport provided for travellers who are in other parts of the region, although separate arrangements may be made for Singaporeans in Jordan and Kuwait.

Those who are interested to take the repatriation flight should indicate their interest via MFA's website.

Flight details

Meals will not be provided on the flight and baggage capacity is capped at 30kg per passenger. No requests for oversized baggage or excess baggage purchase will be entertained.

Pets, weapons, and firearms are strictly not allowed on the flight.

Singaporeans who are still in the Middle East are encouraged to e-register with MFA as this would allow the ministry to provide them with useful information.

