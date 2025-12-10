Singapore 'deeply concerned' by renewed Thailand and Cambodia clashes, calls on parties to adhere to joint declaration

Singapore has called on Thailand and Cambodia to exercise restraint amid renewed border clashes this week and to resolve differences through dialogue and negotiations.

In response to media queries, a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesperson said that Singapore is "deeply concerned" by the recent resumption of clashes along the disputed border and reports of casualties on both sides.

"We call on both countries to exercise restraint and resolve their differences through dialogue and negotiations, following the spirit and principles of the joint declaration.

"This is important for the long-term relationship between Cambodia and Thailand, and the broader interests of Asean," the spokesperson added.

Under the terms of the enhanced ceasefire deal signed on Oct 26, the two countries committed to establishing an Asean observer team, military de-escalation and removal of heavy weapons from their border area, with Thailand agreeing to release 18 Cambodian prisoners of war if the measures were implemented.

They also agreed to coordinate on removing landmines, which were the trigger for the fighting after a Thai soldier was maimed during border patrol.

Defer travel to the conflict areas: MFA

MFA has also advised Singaporeans to defer all travel to the conflict areas in the Thai-Cambodia border regions.

The ministry also advised Singaporeans in the two countries to monitor news from official sources closely, adding that they should heed the local government's advice and remain vigilant for personal safety.

Singaporeans in or travelling to Cambodia are also strongly encouraged to e-register with MFA.

