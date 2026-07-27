Singapore condemns attacks on Saudi Arabia, urges restraint: MFA

Singapore condemns the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia, including on energy infrastructure and commercial vessels in the Red Sea, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a statement on Sunday (July 27).

The ministry added that it is imperative that navigational rights and freedoms are respected and upheld in accordance with international law as reflected in the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), and that the safety of seafarers and ships is ensured in accordance with the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS).

"We urge all parties to exercise restraint and avoid actions that could further escalate tensions," MFA said.

The ministry's comments came a day after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis attacked Saudi oil installations at two Red Sea ports and Saudi-backed forces ‌bombed the Houthis on Saturday, extending the war in the Gulf to a second front.

Saudi Arabia has led an Arab coalition battling against the Houthis for more than a decade since the Iran-aligned fighters captured Yemen's capital, Sanaa.

The Yemeni civil war, during which hundreds of thousands of people died from fighting and famine, has been paused under a ceasefire since 2022. But that truce broke down this month, with the Houthis effectively joining the wider war their Iranian allies have waged since being attacked by the US and Israel.

The Houthis have declared a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia over the past week, and Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi said all Saudi oil facilities could be targets.

Global oil prices soared this week, with Brent crude spiking above US$100 (S$129) a barrel for the first time since May.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon on Friday (Eastern time) suspended airstrikes on Iran following 13 nights of consecutive attacks.

Iran, which has been retaliating against each night of US attacks with its own strikes on neighbouring countries that host US bases, has also held fire for two days.

US ambassador to the United Nations, Mike Waltz, told "Fox News Sunday" that Trump has paused the attacks to allow more time for diplomacy.

An Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that Iran's position "remains 'attack for attack: if the attacks stop, Iran will also halt its operations. That message has already been conveyed to the United States."

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editor@asiaone.com