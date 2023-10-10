MFA urges Singaporeans to leave Israel as soon as possible following outbreak of war

Singaporeans living in Israel or travelling there should leave the country as soon as possible via available commercial options, urged the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday (Oct 10).

The ministry's travel advisory comes in the wake of the Israel-Hamas conflict that broke out on Oct 7.

Those who choose to remain there should stay vigilant and monitor local developments closely, as well as avoid areas where large crowds gather, such as the Old City and East Jerusalem, which includes the Temple Mount, which houses Al-Aqsa mosque.

"They should take all necessary precautions for personal safety including purchasing comprehensive travel and medical insurance," MFA added.

The foreign affairs ministry also advised Singaporeans to avoid all travel to the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Israel's borders with the Gaza Strip, Lebanon and Syria.

Singaporeans who are travelling to Israel should e-register with MFA and also stay in contact with family to let them know if they are safe.

Those who need consular assistance while in Israel or the Palestinian Territories may contact the Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office.

Singapore Embassy in Tel Aviv

Address: 28 HaArba'a Street, South Tower (19th floor), Tel Aviv 6473926, Israel

Tel: +972-3-7289334

Emergency Tel: +972-5-0697-6188

E-mail: singemb_tlv@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65-6379-8800/8855 (24-hour hotline)

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg

