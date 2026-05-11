Vivian Balakrishnan on 3-day working visit to Indonesia

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan is on a three-day working visit to Indonesia from Monday (May 11).

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said the visit affirms the longstanding friendship between Singapore and Indonesia, adding that the visit also demonstrates the shared commitment to further strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Dr Balakrishnan will be hosted by Indonesia's Foreign Minister Sugiono, and is also expected to meet with senior Indonesian officials.

Both foreign ministers, along with their Malaysian counterpart, have expressly stated that they will adhere to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and not impose tolls for transit through the Strait of Malacca.

Data from the United States Energy Information and Administration (EIA) shows that since 2020, the Strait of Malacca has consistently moved the highest volume of crude oil and petroleum liquids through it, with the Strait of Hormuz ranking second.

In the first half of 2025, 23.2 million barrels of crude oil and petroleum liquids moved through the Strait of Malacca daily, while the Strait of Hormuz moved 20.9 million.

Asean foreign ministers, in a virtual meeting on April 13, called for the restoration of safe, unimpeded and continuous passage of vessels and aircraft into the Strait of Hormuz.

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editor@asiaone.com