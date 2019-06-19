MFA warns of phone scammer claiming to be from ministry

A posed photo of a person picking up a phone receiver. Three members of the public have reported receiving suspicious calls from a person claiming to be from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

SINGAPORE - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) issued an advisory on Tuesday (June 18), after three members of the public reported receiving suspicious calls from a person claiming to be from the ministry.

The MFA said the three people who picked up the call were asked to log on to a certain website and transfer money.

The phone number displayed on the receivers' phones was identical to the number for MFA's main line. But those who received the call were unable to recall details of the website.

The MFA said the calls were a scam and that scammers are able to use spoofing technology to mask their actual phone number.

It advised the public to take precautionary measures when they receive unsolicited calls, such as refraining from sending money to the caller, as MFA officers would not make calls asking for fund transfers.

Members of the public were also advised not to provide personal information.

Anyone who receives a suspicious call from someone claiming to be from MFA should hang up and then contact the ministry on 6379-8000 to verify the call's authenticity.

Those who have information on such scams are advised to call the police hotline on 1800-255-0000 or submit a report online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

For more information on scams, members of the public can visit scamalert.sg or call the Anti-Scam Hotline on 1800-722-6688.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.