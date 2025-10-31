Life, injury coverage for Mindef and MHA to go up by $50k from Nov 1

About 500,000 personnel from the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will see an increase in their group insurance scheme from Nov 1.

The coverage will go up to $350,000 each, from $300,000.

In a joint statement on Friday (Oct 31), the two ministries said that coverage will increase for both the Group Term Life and Group Personal Injury insurance for full-time national servicemen, eligible operationally ready national servicemen, eligible regulars, and eligible volunteers in the ministries as well as the Home Team.

"Insured individuals who wish to increase their coverage or insure their dependants can purchase additional coverage from the appointed insurance company, Singlife," the statement said.

The scheme was introduced in 2016.

In January 2023, coverage under each policy for all service personnel and eligible volunteers was increased from $150,000 to $300,000.

