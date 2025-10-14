Caning for scams and scam-related offences among proposed changes to Penal Code and related legislation

Amendments to the Penal Code and other legislation have been proposed to further rationalise Singapore's criminal laws, better protect vulnerable victims, and tackle emerging crime trends.

Among the key amendments to the Bill introduced in Parliament on Tuesday (Oct 14) is the introduction of caning for scams and scam-related offences.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) said in a statement that judicial caning serves the function of deterrence and proportionate punishment.

"There are currently 161 offences that attract caning: 96 attract discretionary caning, while 65 attract mandatory caning.

"Fighting scams continues to be a top national priority. The number of scam cases and scam losses remain concerning. MHA will introduce caning for scams and scams-related offences for stronger deterrence," added the ministry.

Earlier on March 4, former MP Dr Tan Wu Meng had called for mandatory caning for scammers in egregious cases.

In Parliament then, Dr Tan said a clear message must be sent to scammers, the syndicates and those who abet them.

"If you mess with our people, make off with the life savings of Singaporeans, scam Singaporeans, we must do everything in our power to teach the scammers a lesson they wouldn't forget," he said.

Caning proposed for scammers, syndicate members, scam mules

Under the proposed changes, scammers and members or recruiters of scam syndicates will face mandatory caning of up to 24 strokes of the cane.

Meanwhile, scam mules who enable scammers by laundering scam proceeds, provide SIM cards and SingPass credentials will face discretionary caning of up to 12 strokes.

MHA will also introduce discretionary caning for non-scam cheating or traditional fraud.

Examples include cheating and dishonestly inducing a delivery of property, and the possession of a SIM card registered using another person's personal information for criminal activity.

Discretionary caning means that the Courts have discretion whether to impose caning on a defendant found guilty.

Other proposed amendments to the Bill include that of sexual offences relating to obscene objects, sexual grooming of minors, intimate images, and abuse materials; deterring false allegations against authorities and doxxing of public servants; and amending the obligation on workers and dealers of precious metals.

Also among the proposed amendments is the increase in penalties for causing or allowing fatal abuse of vulnerable victims, such as domestic workers and children below 14 years of age.

The second reading is expected in November 2025 when the proposed amendments will be debated.

