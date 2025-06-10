Maids working in households with kids must have immunity against measles: MOM

Migrant domestic workers (MDWs) will have to be vaccinated against measles if they are working in households with children under seven.

In a statement on Tuesday (June 10), the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that employers of MDWs will be required to declare their MDW's immunity status when applying for work permits starting Sept 1.

"The measles immunity requirement for MDWs aims to reduce the risk of transmission to young children who are not fully vaccinated against measles," the ministry said, adding that the new measure will enhance public health resilience and protect youths who are at higher risk of serious health complications.

To document immunity, employers with children aged seven and below can declare if their MDW is vaccinated or immune to measles.

Documentary proof can be provided in the form of serology test results, laboratory confirmation of past infection and proof of completion of vaccination.

Alternatively, employers can declare if all children below seven years old in their household have been fully vaccinated, or if they have scheduled a vaccination appointment for their MDW.

Existing MDWs will also be subject to the same requirements when renewing their work permits.

"An MDW does not need to be vaccinated if she is immune to measles or all children below seven years old in the household are fully vaccinated against measles," MOM said.

To enforce the immunity requirement, the ministry will conduct sample checks and may request for documentary proof of immunity.

It may suspend work pass privileges of MDWs if they are found to be working with children below seven years old without vaccination against measles.

Measles is a highly contagious viral disease among individuals who are not immune to it.

Singapore is also particularly at risk despite high vaccination coverage and population immunity due to its role as a major travel hub.

Individuals need two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine, with at least four weeks between doses, to be considered fully vaccinated.

The MMR vaccine is available at private general practitioner clinics and all costs relating to measles vaccination should be borne by MDW employers, the ministry said.

The cost is about $80 to $140.

