Migrant worker jumps off lorry to clear obstacle on road, wins praise online

A migrant worker has won online applause, after he was captured on camera clearing items strewn on a lane of a busy road.

Dashcam footage posted by Facebook page SGRV last Thursday (Oct 16) shows a lorry carrying several workers stopping along the left-most lane of a road. A backpack is seen blocking the next lane.

One of the workers then jumps off and rushes to retrieve the item, throwing it to the grass verge.

The post caption praised the worker for quickly acting on the "dangerous" situation.

"One car even ran over it, causing the vehicle behind to brake suddenly," claimed the motorist who posted the video.

"Such a helpful and courageous act — a big thank you to him for stepping up and keeping everyone safe!"

The Facebook post has since garnered more than 2,000 likes as well as praise from netizens.

"We laugh and make fun of foreign workers. Many people ignore their contributions to our society. Most of them are kind and hardworking people," said a commenter.

Added another: "Thank you sir, your prompt action potentially saved lives and prevented unnecessary jam."

