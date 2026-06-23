Migrant worker injured after trees fall on him in back alley near Jalan Sultan

A migrant worker was reportedly injured after three trees in a back alley near Jalan Sultan toppled as he was walking past, leaving him with little time to get out of the way.

The incident occurred on Monday (June 22) at around 3pm within a cluster of shophouses opposite Textile Centre, reported Lianhe Zaobao.

Witnesses told the Chinese newspaper that the injured man, a migrant worker in his 30s, was sitting on the ground, seemingly stunned by the incident.

Another male passer-by reportedly approached the injured man and checked on him before driving him to the hospital.

Liao Yong An (transliteration), 74, told Lianhe Zaobao that there were three trees — including a papaya tree and a jackfruit tree — all over 10 metres tall. Two trees were already leaning precariously, he said.

Liao said that he had taken photos of those two trees, and reported it to the authorities last week. However, the incident occurred before he received a response.

[[nid:737358]]

esther.lam@asiaone.com