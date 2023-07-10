Migrant worker jumps into Bukit Timah canal to save mother and son after car crash

Without thinking, a migrant worker jumped into a canal to save a woman and her son after the pair were involved a car crash.

The worker told Shin Min Daily News he was on his lunch break when he heard a loud crash in the vicinity.

Rushing to the source of the sound, the 35-year-old saw that a dark blue SUV had fallen into the canal at the junction of Lutheran Road and Queen's Road at Bukit Timah.

According to the Chinese daily, the accident occurred last Sunday (July 9) afternoon.

The migrant worker and his colleagues were reportedly doing some repair work for a house nearby.

"I saw a car parked on the side of the road, and there was another car inside the canal further down. A woman and her son got out of the vehicle, and she was asking if the boy was okay. But he seemed frightened and was unable to speak," recounted the worker to Shin Min.

The fearless worker then jumped into the canal to carry the boy, and handed him over to his colleagues who were waiting at the top.

"We later found a ladder and the woman was able to climb out of the canal. She thanked us profusely after."

When reporters from Shin Min arrived at the scene of the accident, they found that one of the railings of the drain was stuck under the car.

The vehicle's body was also severely dented from the impact of the crash, and the airbags from the driver's and passenger's seats were activated.

An eyewitness, surnamed Zhuang, who claimed to be a relative of the SUV driver, said that the woman had been driving down Queen's Road when a black car suddenly emerged from Lutheran Road, causing the collision.

"The [SUV] spun a few times, crashed through the railings and fell into the drain. Mother and son were later saved by members of the public." said the 48-year-old.

"Thankfully they weren't too badly injured, but they seemed quite frightened from the accident. As for the car, I think the insurance company should be able to compensate them."

Shin Min also reported that a tow truck arrived at about 4pm, and spent about an hour pulling the SUV out of the canal.

Responding to AsiaOne's queries, the police said that they were alerted to an accident involving two cars at the junction of Queens Road and Lutheran Road last Sunday at about 12.20pm.

A 42-year-old female car driver and her 12-year-old male passenger were taken to the hospital.

A 60-year-old female driver is assisting with investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force confirmed that two persons were taken to the National University Hospital.

