Migrant worker tattoos Lee Kuan Yew on neck to honour the country that changed his life: 'First pain, now gain'

A migrant worker who wanted a portrait of Lee Kuan Yew tattooed on his neck was initially turned away by a tattoo artist — who asked him to return the next day “to see if he was serious”.

He did.

On April 12, 38-year-old air-conditioning technician Sugumar Surendran visited a tattoo studio along North Bridge Road with a bold request: to ink Singapore's founding father's image on his neck.

Speaking to Stomp, Surendran, who arrived from Tamil Nadu, India at 18 and has since worked across various companies as an air-conditioning technician, said he admires Lee for building Singapore into what he calls a "golden country", where laws ensure fairness and equality.

Widely regarded as the architect of modern Singapore, Lee led the nation through its uncertain early years after independence in 1965 — a period he later described as his greatest political setback.

Yet it also steeled his resolve. In the weeks after separation, he urged Singaporeans to press on: "This is not a country that belongs to any single community… Ten years from now, this will be a metropolis. Never fear!"

It is this sense of determination that resonates with Surendran.

'First pain, now gain'

Despite the pain of getting a neck tattoo, Surendran went ahead with the portrait at First Tattoo Studio.

"First pain, now gain," he said with conviction, placing his hand over his heart. "You see my tattoo, now you all know about my heart."

He said the tattoo reflects his belief in Lee's values, and hopes it will remind others of the late leader's contributions and ideals.

As he spoke, he gestured animatedly, his tone unwavering and confident.

Personal struggles shaped his outlook

Surendran's admiration is closely tied to his own life story.

Over the years, he has faced a series of personal tragedies while working in Singapore. In 2017, his sister died from cancer, followed by the death of her two-year-old son, also from cancer.

His wife also suffered a miscarriage with their second child due to brain development issues.

As he spoke about these moments, his tone softened, though he remained composed.

Despite this, he said he has tried to stay positive, continuing to work hard to support his wife and four-year-old son back home.

Life, he added, is now more "comfortable" — a stark contrast to the poverty he once knew. Having worked his way up to a supervisory role, he earns a modest but steady income that allows him to provide for his family and build a more stable life.

He said this resilience has been shaped in part by his belief in Lee and the country he built.

A personal connection

Surendran said his admiration for Lee grew over time through reading about his life and watching videos of his past speeches.

At one point during the interview, he pulled out his phone to play Lee's iconic "there is iron in him" speech, watching the screen quietly, his expression softening.

He added that he was deeply affected by Lee's death in 2015, saying he could not eat or sleep, and fasted for a day as a mark of respect.

He also joined crowds at Parliament House before following the funeral procession to Mandai Crematorium.

He excitedly noted that he shares the same birth date — the 16th — as Lee, though they were born in different months, him in March and Lee in September.

Today, Lee even features in his spiritual life. Surendran said he prays to Allah, Jesus, Shiva — and finally, to Lee.

Artist initially sceptical

Tattoo artist Jerome Lee, 34, said he was initially taken aback by the request. While he has received various walk-in requests, he had never tattooed a political figure before.

When Surendran first approached him just before closing time, he asked him to return the next day — describing it as a "litmus test" to see if he was serious.

When he came back the following day, Lee said it was clear he was "dead set" on the design.

During the session, Surendran shared how he had "come from nothing" to build a life for himself in Singapore.

Lee said the tattoo symbolises that journey and the obstacles he has overcome.

'This is what he stands for'

Lee later shared the tattoo on Instagram, where it has garnered more than 2,900 likes.

He admitted his initial reaction was disbelief.

"The only appropriate response is 'Huh?'" he wrote.

"Turns out Kumar came from a life of poverty and... tragedy," he added. "Singapore was the first place he could build a life for himself and his family."

Despite acknowledging that tattooing a political figure could be controversial, Lee told Stomp he wanted to share the story.

"This is what this man stands for, and I really have to put it out and respect that," he said.

"It is very in tune with... what I think tattooing is, which is a person wearing his beliefs on his sleeve," Lee said. "Or in this case, on his throat."

Many netizens were impressed by Surendran's pain tolerance.

"Bro got the iron throat," one commenter said.

"Bro's throat is dedicated to serving anyone regardless of race, language or religion," another quipped, referencing the national pledge.

When asked what he would say to Lee Kuan Yew today, Surendran said: "Uncle, you help make the country very good. I came from India to come here. Now my family and everybody are happy."

This article was first published in Stomp. Permission required for reproduction.

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