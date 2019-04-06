Mikhy Farrera-Brochez said he'd rather put a bullet in his head than turn over S'pore HIV database: FBI witness

Read also

In a series of phone calls, e-mails and text messages which she later resorted to blocking, Farrera-Brochez asked her to send the files she had earlier downloaded. But she could not find them and said she did not do so.

"I didn't want anything to do with anything," added Ms King, who was later heard crying as she left the courtroom.

US prosecutors said that an e-mail containing a screenshot of the HIV registry data had been sent from one of Ms King's e-mail accounts to another, and that Farrera-Brochez had access to both accounts.

During the trial, US prosecutors sought to prove that Farrera-Brochez knowingly sent messages from one country to another with a wrongful threat to extort something of value from the Singapore government.

The court was played a recording Farrera-Brochez made of a phone call with FBI special agent Chelsea Holliday, during which he said: "I am willing to co-operate but they are going to have to release my husband."

Confidential information of 14,200 people with HIV was stolen and leaked online by an American fraudster. Here's a recap of the case. http://str.sg/oLbr Posted by The Straits Times on Tuesday, 29 January 2019

In the same call, he also asked for the restoration of the medical license of his partner Ler Teck Siang, who was convicted of drug and fraud crimes, and the return of his cats.

MOH's Dr Lee testified that Farrera-Brochez's leak of the database had caused shock, fear and anxiety among the thousands of HIV patients on the registry as the ministry worked to contact them in the wake of the leak.

"Some were depressed, even suicidal because of this," he said, adding that the leak adversely affected the trust that patients had in MOH to safeguard their data. "If the data is published, who knows what others might use the data for."

HOW FARRERA-BROCHEZ WAS BROUGHT IN

During Monday's 5 ½ hour hearing, the jury heard from seven witnesses, including five law enforcement officers who were involved in the case.