Singapore to strengthen maritime surveillance capabilities with 3 new aircraft

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) is set to boost its conventional capabilities with the addition of three new Gulfstream G550 maritime surveillance aircraft (MSA) to replace the ageing Fokker 50s.

When operational, they will work alongside the four new Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft which will likely be put into service in the early 2030s.

The acquisition was announced by Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing at Mindef's Committee of Supply debate on Friday (Feb 27).

Chan, who is also Coordinating Minister for Public Services, told the House that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) must continue to possess robust conventional capabilities to defend the country against a spectrum of threats.

"As the ultimate backstop for war, the SAF must have robust conventional capabilities...This is why Mindef/SAF will build up a plethora of capabilities across four facets: conventional, cheap-asymmetric, cyber, and classified capabilities," Chan explained.

He said that the three new Gulfstream G550-MSA will "provide better early warning of maritime threats".

"Together with the Boeing P-8A maritime patrol aircraft, they will support the SAF's mission in safeguarding Singapore's sea lines of communications as part of Singapore's maritime security surveillance network," the defence minister added.

Singapore already operates four Gulfstream G550 aircraft, but they are presently used for airborne early warning.

The four aircraft were delivered between 2009 and 2011 and have a detection range of more than 200nm (370km).

A Mindef spokesperson told AsiaOne that the G550-MSA variant will be equipped with maritime surveillance radar, electro-optical/infra-red sensor, integrated communication systems, maritime automatic identification system, and a self-protection suite.

Apart from the G550-MAS acquisition, Chan updated the House that unmanned platforms will continue to be paired the navy's new Victory-class multi-role combat vessel, with the second ship of the class on track to be launched in the third quarter of 2026.

Chan also said that the SAF will develop a "high-low" mix of capabilities, such as low-cost naval swarm drones, to complement high-end conventional systems with cheap, dual-use systems available in the commercial market.

