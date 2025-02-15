Mini-bus trial at Changi Airport suspended amid unhappiness from premium-cab drivers

SINGAPORE - Airport operator Changi Airport Group (CAG) has suspended a trial of new mini-bus services for large groups of passengers at the airport until further notice, after simmering unhappiness among drivers of premium cabs reached a tipping point on Thursday (Feb 13).

CAG said it did not approve any prioritisation of mini-bus services over the maxi-cabs, or how the mini-buses were dispatched.

Since the start of February, drivers of premium taxis or maxi-cabs began noticing changes in how they were allocated passengers at the airport's ground transport concierge, two drivers told The Straits Times.

Mr Jayamogan Mogan, 73, who is among about 170 premium taxi drivers picking up passengers from Changi Airport, said he used to be able to secure a ride after waiting 30 minutes to an hour, but had to wait in the holding area for up to four or five hours for passengers after the mini-bus trial was rolled out.

He added that the drivers were initially told by Woodlands Transport, which controls operations at the ground transport concierge, that these mini-buses would serve only bigger groups of passengers who could not fit into the maxi-cabs or those with a lot of luggage.

But the cabby of about 30 years said Woodlands Transport had been directing passengers in groups of three to six - who would normally go to the premium taxis - to mini-buses that can fit 13 people each since the start of February.

Only passengers with destinations outside the city area, such as Jurong West and Choa Chu Kang, were assigned to the premium taxis, he added.

Woodlands Transport could not be reached for comment.

The takings of premium cab drivers took a hit in the last two weeks, Mr Jayamogan said. For one thing, he secured just two rides a day, instead of the usual six to eight rides from the airport.

Another taxi driver, who wanted to be known only as Mr Wu, 44, noted that many premium taxi drivers - including himself - depend on rides from Changi Airport as a primary source of income. This new arrangement had caused their earnings to tumble by up to half.

The situation came to a head on Feb 13 when an estimated 70 drivers from operators ComfortDelGro and Prime Taxi agreed to stop picking up passengers from Changi Airport between 9am and midnight, said Mr Jayamogan.

From 4pm to 7pm on Feb 13, the drivers parked their vehicles in the holding area of the ground transport concierge, where they aired their concerns with CAG and the relevant parties.

Mr Albert Lim, CAG's group senior vice-president for airport operations planning, said on Feb 14 that the airport's ground transport concierge had plans to introduce a mini-bus service for larger groups of more than six passengers.

"Regrettably, the trial implementation of this new service has led to some misunderstanding between the ground transport concierge and some of the large-taxi drivers," he added.

"Certainly, CAG did not approve any prioritisation of the mini-bus service over the maxi-cabs, as well as the way the mini-buses were dispatched."

He added that CAG was consulting various parties, including the National Taxi Association (NTA), to resolve the matter, and has suspended the mini-bus trial until further notice.

Ms Yeo Wan Ling, assistant secretary-general of the National Trades Union Congress and adviser to NTA, said the association was notified about the alleged unfair job distribution on the evening of Feb 11. NTA took part in negotiations with CAG to address the concerns.

Ms Yeo said that on Feb 13, several taxi and minivan drivers had met at the airport to give their "candid feedback". NTA's representatives went down to engage with the drivers.

"NTA wants to assure its members that it will continue to convey their concerns to CAG to find a fair and long-term solution for the taxi drivers," she said.

Taxi operator ComfortDelGro told ST it supports fair commercial practices and believes in a level playing field for all cabbies.

Mr Neo Nam Heng, chairman of diversified motor group Prime, which owns taxi operator Prime Taxi, said this was a misunderstanding, as Woodlands Transport tested the mini-buses without informing the relevant parties in advance. He said he has been speaking to the drivers directly to explain the situation.

"I also reminded them that Changi Airport is the world's window to Singapore, with people of different nationalities passing through," he added.

"As service front-liners, we can't just stop picking passengers up, as we don't want the airport's reputation to take a hit."

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.