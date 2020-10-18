Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition now in Singapore

Mini Asia and Eurokars Habitat have launched the new Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition in Singapore. The special edition car is available here in Cooper and Cooper S variants.

With its individual design and equipment features, the car offers the ideal conditions for making an extroverted appearance in urban traffic.

1. Unique design elements

PHOTO: Mini

The Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition sets itself apart with a Deep Laguna metallic body paint finish. The blue tone accentuates the surfaces of the vehicle, while model-specific bonnet stripes with contrasting colour edges emphasise its sporty character.

Other paintwork colours, such as Midnight Black metallic, White Silver metallic, Enigmatic Black metallic, Moonwalk Grey metallic and Thunder Grey metallic are also available.

The car also comes with a MINI Yours Softtop Sidewalk for protection against the rain and sun. This version of the fully automatic textile soft top has been specially designed for this model and can be opened or closed in 18 seconds.

The soft-top also features a woven-in arrow graphic.

2. From the sidewalk to the cabin

Soft-top can be deployed or retracted in 18 seconds. PHOTO: Mini

Inside, the Mini Convertible Sidewalk Edition features brushed aluminium door sills with “Sidewalk” lettering.

The seats are in the exclusive MINI Yours Leather Lounge Sidewalk variant, featuring anthracite-coloured leather surfaces combined with contrasting seams in Petrol and Energetic Yellow.

Seats are upholstered in anthracite-coloured leather with contrasting seams in Petrol and Energetic Yellow. PHOTO: Mini

The backlit decorative trim on the passenger side is finished in Piano Black and combined with accents in petrol and silver while the elliptical door trim is in Petrol.

A sports leather steering wheel, with its discreet “Sidewalk” logo at the bottom and contrasting seams, is a further highlight in the edition model’s interior.

3. A breezy drive

PHOTO: Mini

The range for the special edition car is made up of two petrol engines with Mini TwinPower Turbo technology.

The Mini Cooper Convertible Sidewalk Edition is powered by a 1.5-litre 3-cylinder engine which produces 134bhp. Meanwhile, the 189bhp 4-cylinder engine of the Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition provides the sportiest fresh air experience.

All engines are paired with a 7-speed Steptronic transmission.

Alternatively, the Mini Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition can also be equipped with a 7-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, which provides even faster gear shifts and can also be operated using paddles on the steering wheel.

The limited-edition model also features LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, the interior lighting package as well as the MINI Driving Modes, automatic air conditioning, a height-adjustable front passenger seat and a storage package.

Prices for the Sidewalk Edition start from $153,888.

Find out more about the Mini Convertible here;

This article was first published in Torque.