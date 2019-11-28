Minibus driver and passenger taken to hospital after 5-vehicle accident in Bukit Batok

SINGAPORE - A minibus driver and his passenger were taken to hospital after a five-vehicle accident occurred on Wednesday (Nov 27) in Bukit Batok.

The police said they were alerted to the accident at 7.41am on Wednesday at Bukit Batok West Avenue 5 towards Brickland Road.

The accident involved two lorries, two cars and a minibus.

Pictures of the aftermath of the accident show the front of a white car rammed under the back of a lorry. A white minibus is parked at the back of the white car.

The driver of the minibus, a 57-year-old man, and his passenger, a 67-year-old man, were taken conscious to Ng Teng Fong Hospital after the accident, police said.

This article was first published in The Straits Times. Permission required for reproduction.