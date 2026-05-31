Minibus driver pinned in seat after Tengah crash, taken to hospital

A 50-year-old man was pinned to his seat after his vehicle skidded and hit a lamp post at Tengah Link on Friday (May 29).

In a video posted on the Facebook page Singapore Road Accident, over 10 buses were seen stuck along Bukit Batok Road and unable to turn into Tengah Link due to the crash.

At 5.59pm, Tower Transit announced that bus services 452, 453, 674, 831G, 870, 871, 872 and 992 towards Tengah would be diverted.

When contacted by AsiaOne, the police said they were alerted to the accident at around 4pm and the driver was believed to have "self-skidded" at the junction.

He was taken unconscious to the hospital, and police investigations are ongoing.

Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told AsiaOne they were alerted at the same time.

Upon their arrival, a person was found trapped at the driver's seat of a van. SCDF rescued the person using hydraulic rescue equipment and he was subsequently taken to National University Hospital.

Another person had been assessed for minor injuries but declined to be taken to the hospital.

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syarifahsn@asiaone.com