Ministers Shanmugam, Tan See Leng to issue letters of demand to Bloomberg over libellous article

Minister for Home Affairs and Law K Shanmugam and Minister for Manpower Tan See Leng will issue letters of demand to Bloomberg over a recent libellous article regarding their property transactions.

In social media posts on Monday (Dec 16), the two ministers said that they have taken legal advice and will be issuing letters of demand to the media company.

"We will be taking similar action against others who have also published libellous statements about those transactions," they added.

"We take a serious view of the allegations."

On Dec 12, Bloomberg published an article titled "Singapore mansion deals are increasingly shrouded in secrecy" and mentioned the transactions of good class bungalows related to the two ministers.

lamminlee@asiaone.com