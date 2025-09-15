Misinformation could threaten cohesion and stability: Shanmugam on Singapore in a 'fragmented and dangerous world'

There are growing dangers that could put Singapore at risk, Coordinating Minister for National Security K Shanmugam said in an addendum to the President's Address on Monday (Sept 15).

"In an increasingly fragmented and dangerous world, Singapore faces growing and new security risks that threaten our national security and sovereignty," he said.

These risks stem from a multitude of factors worldwide such as global power contestations, digital connectivity and technological advances that may affect Singapore infrastructure, economy and supply chains, he explained.

"Misinformation and the resultant polarisation of views could deepen societal fault lines and threaten our cohesion and stability," Shanmugam warned.

In addressing this, the National Security Coordination Secretariat (NSCS) has adopted a whole-of-government approach to identify, assess and mitigate these risks.

Alongside government agencies, the NSCS has identified such risks across various domains, working with said agencies to address problems.

Inter-agency alignment and coordination are critical in mitigating and tackling these complex and interdependent risks, Shanmugam commented.

The NSCS also supports the strengthening of the public service, so that it may "respond to risks in a proactive, agile, and well-coordinated manner".

Shanmugam also stressed that doing so requires a whole-of-government approach, so that capabilities are improved across operations, technology, public education and communications.

"As we navigate an increasingly volatile and uncertain external environment, Singapore must remain proactive and well-coordinated in tackling cross-cutting and emerging risks to our national security," he stated.

NS: Singapore's cornerstone of defence

In Ministry of Defence's (Mindef) addendum to the President's Address, Minister Chan Chun Sing emphasised the importance of National Service (NS).

Describing NS as "the cornerstone of our defence", he said service personnel will be deployed more effectively and adopt technologies that play into their strengths.

"To enable our people to contribute to the best of their abilities, the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will refine our medical classification system, redesign vocations and roles, and provide more opportunities for operationally ready NSmen to apply their civilian expertise," he said.

"We will continue to ensure that the training is rigorous, realistic, and safe."

Chan also highlighted security threats on the horizon, sharing that Mindef intends to work alongside "like-minded countries" to strengthen preparedness and resilience.

Noting advances in technology, the SAF will also continue to evolve operational concepts and adopt technologies capable of multiplying Singapore's force.

Mindef also intends to "expand opportunities" for volunteers to contribute to national defence and refresh its approach to national education, Chan stated.

He added: "Mindef and the SAF will enhance strategic relevance, strengthen military readiness, and build whole-of-nation resilience to ensure Singapore's continued peace, security, and success in a changing world."

Security beyond borders

Singapore's foreign policy must adapt to the changing world, Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' (MFA) addendum.

To accomplish this, constructive co-operation with our neighbours is vital, he stated.

He explained that this may come in the form of the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone with Malaysia or via the Expanded Framework Agreements — for airspace management, defence and law enforcement — with Indonesia.

Asean is also key in building a "more sustainable future", with Singapore looking to expand the group's network of partnerships to work towards "an open, inclusive and Asean-centred region".

MFA will also push a positive agenda for topics such as artificial intelligence, climate change and pandemic preparedness, which will demonstrate Singapore's commitment to being a "responsible steward of the global commons", Balakrishnan said.

Proactive support of effective rules-based multilateralism at the United Nations and the World Trade Organisation will also add to this commitment, he said.

"Despite the challenges of global governance, patient and skilful diplomacy can produce consensus outcomes," the minister said, highlighting Singapore's participation in various organisations abroad.

On an individual level, MFA will also strengthen consular support and emergency coordination for Singaporeans abroad.

"National unity is essential in navigating a more contested geopolitical climate and withstanding external pressures," said Balakrishnan, who added that MFA will continue engaging Singaporeans on foreign policy considerations and our role in the world.

[[nid:722257]]

khooyihang@asiaone.com