Miss Universe Singapore appeals for missing bag's return after tracking it "all over Singapore" for 48 hours

"Please just return it to me."

That is Miss Universe Singapore Annika Xue Sager's appeal, after spending the last 48 hours tracking her missing bag across Singapore through Apple's Find My app.

In an Instagram video posted on Wednesday (Aug 5), she shared how she lost the bag at around 7am two days earlier, while riding her motorcycle to work.

Her bag had accidentally fallen off her motorcycle along Swiss Club Road, she said.

Sager told AsiaOne that she realised the bag was missing when she arrived at her destination, which was also along Swiss Club Road.

As soon as she realised it was gone, she used the Find My app to track her Airpods, which were in the bag, and immediately rode her motorcycle back to the location.

"I was back at the spot in less than five minutes, but my bag had already disappeared," Sager said in the video.

Sager was crowned the winner of Miss Universe Singapore in 2025.

She noted that there was a guardhouse with a CCTV camera near 7 Swiss Club Road, where the app had shown her AirPods' last location.

After speaking to the security guard there, she learnt that a black car had picked up the bag.

She had asked if she could view the CCTV footage, but the security guard denied her request.

'All over Singapore'

She lodged a police report within an hour of losing her bag and has been in contact with the investigating officer ever since.

Over the last 48 hours, she has watched her bag travel "all over Singapore" through the Find My app, including places such as Changi Airport, Pullman Singapore Hill Street and St. Joseph's Institution.

"Based on how much it was driving around, I started to wonder whether it could be someone driving for a ride-hailing or chauffeur service or something like that," said the 26-year-old, although she added that she could not confirm this.

On Aug 4, she managed to track down the live location of her AirPods to a carpark in Bukit Panjang.

"I found a car parked exactly where [the] Find My [app] was indicating," Sager said in the video.

She observed that she was "standing almost directly above the signal" and this was the "only black car" in the area.

She admitted that she could not be sure if this was the exact vehicle that had picked up her bag since "location tracking isn't perfect".

She was unable to meet the driver of the car when she first arrived at the location, so she returned to the area again that evening.

Upon her return, she noticed that the live location of her AirPods had moved to an HDB block.

"I went up and down all nine floors trying to reconnect to [my] AirPods to narrow down which unit [my bag was] in, but I couldn't get a precise enough signal," said Sager.

'Everything I own is inside'

"I have nothing right now," said Sager. "The only thing I have is my phone. Everything else I own is inside that bag."

She listed out the various items in her bag including her wallet containing various credit and debit cards, identification cards, keys to another motorcycle, a makeup bag containing products from brands she recently started collaborating with, and even her rain jacket and pants for when she rides her motorcycle.

She also explained that she needs her AirPods for a fitness class she conducts.

"I'm honestly devasted," said the fitness instructor and model.

In her Instagram video, she appealed to the Singapore Police Force (SPF) to look into her case with greater urgency.

"I have nothing but respect for the SPF. I completely understand that there's many other cases to investigate," she stated.

Nonetheless, she said her case still had a "live trail" and that she had provided investigators with several leads, including a licence plate she believes may be linked to her missing bag.

She has also shared with police the locations tracked through the app, as well as the spot where the vehicle allegedly connected to the case is usually parked overnight.

"Every hour that passes makes it more likely that my AirPod battery dies," she said, expressing concern that the bag may be moved once again or that everything inside it may be sold or disappear completely.

In the video, she also appealed directly to the person who picked up her bag to return it to her.

"Please just return it to the police. Please just return it to me," she pleaded.

"I'm just asking for it to be returned, no questions asked."

In response to AsiaOne's queries, the police confirmed that a report was lodged and that investigations are ongoing.

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laili.abdeen@asiaone.com