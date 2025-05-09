Missing 81-year-old man found on Bartley HDB rooftop after 6 days

An elderly man who lost contact with family members for six days has been found on the roof of a newly-constructed flat in Bidadari.

Lau Sung Pong, 81, was reported missing on May 1 after he failed to return home.

In an interview with AsiaOne, 55-year-old Joyce said that her father, Lau, who has dementia but had been advised by doctors to maintain his daily routine, accidentally got off the bus two stops later than intended.

"He's generally strong and healthy, though his kidneys are not in the best condition due to his age," said Joyce, who asked not to be identified by her full name. She is her father's primary caregiver.

After spending two hours searching for Lau on foot and car without success, Joyce contacted the police.

Together with several family members, the police combed through the Bidadari and Woodleigh area to find the elderly man.

Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar GRC Denise Phua also appealed for help in a Facebook post on Wednesday (May 7), which garnered over 1,400 reactions.

The police also issued an appeal for information on May 2 about the whereabouts of Lau.

"We received several tips of his possible sightings, but we still could not find him throughout the next six days," said Amy Hoi, 43, who is Lau's niece.

She told AsiaOne that on Wednesday, Lau was found on the rooftop of Block 227A Bartley Walk, less than 300 metres where he was last seen.

Joyce suggested that her father may have wandered there due to his dementia, noting that he used to work in water tank maintenance while also running a metal workshop business.

The Build-To-Order flat is reportedly still awaiting its Temporary Occupation Permit.

Several water tank contractors found the frail, slightly sunburned man and immediately called for an ambulance.

By that time, Lau had gone several days without food, to which Hoi remarked that her uncle's survival was a "miracle".

"He is undergoing treatment as his kidney suffered trauma from the dehydration," she said. "Other than that, he is very well."

Joyce said that her father is recuperating in hospital, adding that her family appreciates all the well wishes and tip offs from good Samaritans.

"Because of them sharing the news of Lau missing, we could reach out to such a wide network of people who really helped to look for him over these few days," added Hoi. "Words can never be enough to express how deeply grateful we are to all of them."

The Singapore Civil Defence Force told AsiaOne that they receive a call for assistance at Block 277A Bartley Walk on Wednesday at around 6pm.

"SCDF conveyed a person to Tan Tock Seng Hospital," they added.

